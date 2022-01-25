Iowa’s December unemployment rate drops to 3.5%

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s unemployment rate fell to 3.5% in December. Iowa Workforce Development reported Tuesday that the rate was down from November’s 3.7% rate and reflected that 5,200 more people found jobs.

The percentage of Iowans in the labor force also increased slightly.

Iowa’s rate was ranked 20th nationally. Nebraska continued to have the nation’s lowest rate at 1.7%.

The national unemployment rate for December was 3.9%.

