Police: 2 arrested after an armed robbery in Fort Madison Friday

FORT MADISON, Iowa (KWQC) - Two people have been arrested following an armed robbery of a home in Fort Madison Friday.

18-year-old Hunter West of Argle is charged with first-degree burglary and Assault while participating in a Felony, police said. A 17-year-old male of Fort Madison was arrested and charged with burglary in the second degree.

The Fort Madison Police Department responded to the reported robbery at 3:17 p.m. in the 1900 block of Avenue F.

The homeowner returned to the house and surprised the suspects, police said in a media release. When a gun was pulled out by one of the suspects.

Police said the homeowner disarmed the suspect, then fled the scene with accomplices.

The homeowner had minor injuries and was treated at a hospital and released, police said.

According to police, the suspects were found shortly after fleeing the scene and all stolen property was recovered.

The Fort Madison Police department said the investigation is ongoing, with additional charges possible.

