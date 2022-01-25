Advertisement

Police: 2 arrested after an armed robbery in Fort Madison Friday

According to police, the suspects were found shortly after fleeing and all stolen property was...
According to police, the suspects were found shortly after fleeing and all stolen property was recovered.(Storyblocks)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MADISON, Iowa (KWQC) - Two people have been arrested following an armed robbery of a home in Fort Madison Friday.

18-year-old Hunter West of Argle is charged with first-degree burglary and Assault while participating in a Felony, police said. A 17-year-old male of Fort Madison was arrested and charged with burglary in the second degree.

The Fort Madison Police Department responded to the reported robbery at 3:17 p.m. in the 1900 block of Avenue F.

The homeowner returned to the house and surprised the suspects, police said in a media release. When a gun was pulled out by one of the suspects.

Police said the homeowner disarmed the suspect, then fled the scene with accomplices.

The homeowner had minor injuries and was treated at a hospital and released, police said.

According to police, the suspects were found shortly after fleeing the scene and all stolen property was recovered.

The Fort Madison Police department said the investigation is ongoing, with additional charges possible.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Detectives with the Rock Island Police Department identified the third suspect in the armed...
Police: Third suspect identified in Rock Island armed robbery
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document
A Sterling man is facing a DUI charge in correction with a crash that killed a man and injured...
Man facing DUI charge in connection with crash that killed man, injured Sterling police officer
A Jeep Liberty was reportedly traveling south on Harrison Street when it lost control, leaving...
Man killed in Davenport car crash Sunday morning
Illinois offering paid COVID leave for vaccinated teachers and staff

Latest News

Iowa’s unemployment rate fell to 3.5% in December. Iowa Workforce Development reported Tuesday...
Iowa’s December unemployment rate drops to 3.5%
Federal court ruling to allow Iowa mask mandate ban reinstatement
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect for dangerously cold temperatures and wind chill values.
Your First Alert Forecast
Police said he remains in custody at the Scott County Jail pending extradition.
Police: Third suspect identified in Rock Island armed robbery