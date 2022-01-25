Police: Man wanted for sexually assaulting girl in Sterling

STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - The Sterling Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a man they say is wanted for sexually assaulting a girl.

Andrew S. Daniels, 28, is wanted on one count of criminal sexual assault. Police said he is 6-feet-2-inches tall, 260 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Police said the charge stems from an incident in the summer of 2019 involving a girl younger than 18.

If you know his whereabouts, police ask you to call the Sterling Police Department or your local law enforcement. If you wish to remain anonymous, please call the Whiteside County Crimestoppers at 815-625-7867.

