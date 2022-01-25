Advertisement

Police: Man wanted for sexually assaulting girl in Sterling

Andrew S. Daniels, 28, is wanted in Sterling, Ill., on one count of criminal sexual assault.
Andrew S. Daniels, 28, is wanted in Sterling, Ill., on one count of criminal sexual assault.(KWQC/Sterling Police Department)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - The Sterling Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a man they say is wanted for sexually assaulting a girl.

Andrew S. Daniels, 28, is wanted on one count of criminal sexual assault. Police said he is 6-feet-2-inches tall, 260 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Police said the charge stems from an incident in the summer of 2019 involving a girl younger than 18.

If you know his whereabouts, police ask you to call the Sterling Police Department or your local law enforcement. If you wish to remain anonymous, please call the Whiteside County Crimestoppers at 815-625-7867.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Detectives with the Rock Island Police Department identified the third suspect in the armed...
Police: Third suspect identified in Rock Island armed robbery
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document
A Sterling man is facing a DUI charge in correction with a crash that killed a man and injured...
Man facing DUI charge in connection with crash that killed man, injured Sterling police officer
A Jeep Liberty was reportedly traveling south on Harrison Street when it lost control, leaving...
Man killed in Davenport car crash Sunday morning
Illinois offering paid COVID leave for vaccinated teachers and staff

Latest News

RICHFC received an award allocation of $5,137,992 in a National Housing Trust Fund Grant and a...
Rock Island County Housing Finance Corporation receives $7 million for new development, housing program
Iowa’s unemployment rate fell to 3.5% in December. Iowa Workforce Development reported Tuesday...
Iowa’s December unemployment rate drops to 3.5%
According to police, the suspects were found shortly after fleeing and all stolen property was...
Police: 2 arrested after an armed robbery in Fort Madison Friday
Mask mandates remain in Iowa under new understanding of Federal court ruling