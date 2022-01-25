Advertisement

Police release names of suspect, victims in Galesburg shooting

The Galesburg Police Department Monday released the names of the suspect and victims in a...
The Galesburg Police Department Monday released the names of the suspect and victims in a deadly shooting that happened Saturday.(Associated Press)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 5:28 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - The Galesburg Police Department Monday released the names of the suspect and victims in a deadly shooting that happened Saturday.

Police said it happened in the 1500 block of McKnight Street.

Mercedes B. Jones, 29, was shot in the chest and was transported by ambulance to St. Mary’s ER and then to St. Francis in Peoria, according to police. He is currently being treated at St. Francis for his injuries.

Jasmine L. Casey, 26, was shot in the hand. She was transported to St. Mary’s ER and then transferred to St. Francis in Peoria. She is expected to be released from the hospital, according to police.

Demetruis D. Gibbs, 31, was shot in the chest and died at the scene.

An arrest warrant for first-degree murder has been issued for Jones. Police siad he will be taken into custody upon being released from the hospital.

No other information was releaed.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document
Detectives with the Rock Island Police Department identified the third suspect in the armed...
Police: Third suspect identified in Rock Island armed robbery
A Sterling man is facing a DUI charge in correction with a crash that killed a man and injured...
Man facing DUI charge in connection with crash that killed man, injured Sterling police officer
A Jeep Liberty was reportedly traveling south on Harrison Street when it lost control, leaving...
Man killed in Davenport car crash Sunday morning
Illinois offering paid COVID leave for vaccinated teachers and staff

Latest News

Dangerous wind chills will be in the QCA after an arctic front passes Monday.
First Alert Day from 12 a.m. Tuesday until 3 p.m. Wednesday for dangerous wind chills
Cold!
Dangerous wind chills this morning
Born out of a partnership with the 14th Judicial Circuit Court, the Rock Island County Bar...
$1.3 million in rental assistance available in Rock Island County
Madison Keys of the U.S. reacts after defeating compatriot Sofia Kenin in their first round...
Rock Island native Madison Keys advances to Semifinals at Australian Open