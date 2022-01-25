Police release names of suspect, victims in Galesburg shooting

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - The Galesburg Police Department Monday released the names of the suspect and victims in a deadly shooting that happened Saturday.

Police said it happened in the 1500 block of McKnight Street.

Mercedes B. Jones, 29, was shot in the chest and was transported by ambulance to St. Mary’s ER and then to St. Francis in Peoria, according to police. He is currently being treated at St. Francis for his injuries.

Jasmine L. Casey, 26, was shot in the hand. She was transported to St. Mary’s ER and then transferred to St. Francis in Peoria. She is expected to be released from the hospital, according to police.

Demetruis D. Gibbs, 31, was shot in the chest and died at the scene.

An arrest warrant for first-degree murder has been issued for Jones. Police siad he will be taken into custody upon being released from the hospital.

No other information was releaed.

