QC Restaurant Week returns March 21-27, 2022

More than 45 restaurants across the QCA are participating from March 22-28
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Visit Quad Cities announced Tuesday that QC Restaurant Week will be held on March 21-27, 2022 with something new this year: restaurant recognition. The annual event typically has restaurants offering deals as a way to get people to sample their food. This year, the restaurant industry is still fighting a hard battle with the pandemic.

Visit Quad Cities wants to recognize and honor some of those in the local restaurant industry who go above and beyond to make experiences special. You can nominate a favorite eatery through an online form at QC Restaurant Week. Nominations will be accepted through March 22, 2022. Visit Quad Cities will then select several nominees who demonstrate exemplary customer service to be recognized during QC Restaurant Week.

As for restaurants, participation is free of charge and there are no special price points or prix-fixe menu requirements. The deadline to register for QC Restaurant Week is March 11th. The opportunity is available for all restaurants including dine-in, delivery, and carryout.

In addition customers have a chance to win local restaurant gift cards. Just purchase a meal from one of the participating QC Restaurant Week restaurants between March 21-27 and fill out the entry form on the website with a photo of your receipt, selfie taken at the restaurant, or while receiving a carryout meal for a chance to win.

