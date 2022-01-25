Rock Island native Madison Keys advances to Semifinals at Australian Open

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Rock Island native Madison Keys advanced to the semifinals at the Australian Open defeating 4th ranked Barbora Krejcikova in straight sets 6-3 and 6-2. This marks the 5th appearance for Keys in the semifinals of a Major. Keys will play again on Thursday looking to earn her first trip to the Finals at the Australian Open.

