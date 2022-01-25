Advertisement

Rock Island native Madison Keys advances to Semifinals at Australian Open

Madison Keys of the U.S. reacts after defeating compatriot Sofia Kenin in their first round...
Madison Keys of the U.S. reacts after defeating compatriot Sofia Kenin in their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)(Andy Brownbill | AP)
By Joey Donia
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 9:50 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Rock Island native Madison Keys advanced to the semifinals at the Australian Open defeating 4th ranked Barbora Krejcikova in straight sets 6-3 and 6-2. This marks the 5th appearance for Keys in the semifinals of a Major. Keys will play again on Thursday looking to earn her first trip to the Finals at the Australian Open.

