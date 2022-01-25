Advertisement

Trial delayed for man charged in death of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell

Scott County Sheriff's Office
(Scott County)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The trial for a Davenport man charged in the shooting death of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell in July 2020 has been delayed until May 9.

The trial of Henry Dinkins, 49, was slated to begin Feb. 14. His attorney, Miguel Puentes, filed a motion to continue the trial on Thursday.

Puentes wrote in the motion that the defense has been performing ongoing discovery that has not yet been completed due to unforeseen delays and “does not appear that it will be completed sufficiently in advance for the current trial date.”

During a short status hearing Tuesday, Judge Henry Latham granted the motion. The judge also set a status hearing for April 19 and a final pretrial conference for May 4.

Dinkins is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping. The charges are both a Class A felony punishable by a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

In May, Police and prosecutors announced that charges had been filed against Dinkins in Terrell’s death after her remains were found in a small body of water just north of DeWitt in March.

He has been in custody since July 2020 on unrelated sex offender registry violation charges.

According to court documents, Dinkins, on or around July 10, 2020, removed and confined Terrell from an apartment in the 2700 block of 53rd Street “with premeditation, malice aforethought, and intent to kill,” and fatally shot her.

Scott County prosecutors also allege in the trial information that he confined or removed her “with the intent to inflict serious injury or subject her to sexual abuse, and in doing so caused her death.”

