Burlington Community Schools suspend district-wide mask mandate

By Samson Kimani
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) -The Burlington Community School District has suspended the district-wide mask mandate for all staff, students, and visitors, according to a press release from the district.

Officials say the suspension is in accordance with a federal court ruling Tuesday. The ruling struck down an injunction blocking Iowa from enforcing a ban on mask mandates in schools.

“Our district will adhere to and follow guidance from our legal counsel and respect the decision of the courts,” says Pat Coen, District Superintendent.

The suspension of the mandate is effective immediately, according to Burlington School District.

