Burlington man charged in federal court with possessing explosive devices

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Burlington man is now facing a federal charge after police say he possessed explosive devices in November.

A federal complaint was filed Thursday against Aaron Drake Jenkins, 38, on one count of possession of unregistered destructive devices in U.S. District Court, Davenport.

He has a preliminary hearing and detention hearing Wednesday, court records show.

According to the federal complaint:

On Nov. 3, Burlington police responded to the 1300 block of North 6th Street and spoke to a man who told them he had encountered a man, later identified as Jenkins, standing in his backyard.

The man said when he told Jenkins to leave, he began yelling at him and calling out nonsensical questions like “what church do you go to?”

When the man told him he needed to leave the backyard, Jenkins charged at him while raising his arms and elbows towards him.

The man believed he was going to be assaulted. Suddenly, after charging the man, Jenkins left the backyard and ran southbound.

Officers searched the area and found Jenkins in a nearby cemetery. As officers approached him, he was shouting nonsensical statements and questions at them, such as “Armageddon” was imminent and that everyone was going to die.

Eventually, he quit retreating from officers and obeyed their commands to walk towards them. He was armed with a knife in his shoe and a slingshot with a strap over his shoulder. He also had a backpack.

Once he was secured in a squad car, officers searched Jenkins’ backpack and found a metal pipe with its ends closed with tape and other substances. There also appeared to be a fuse protruding from one end of the pipe.

Members of the State Fire Marshal’s Division examined the people and backpack and found two more similar devices.

Further inspection and testing of the devices revealed they each were filled with a black/grey powder substance that tested as a black powder substitute, an incendiary and explosive material.

None of the devices were registered to Jenkins in the National Firearm Registration and Transfer Record.

On Nov. 4, investigators searched his Burlington home and found two packages of steel-reinforced epoxy putty and numerous lengths of metal conduit like what was used in the devices, according to the complaint.

Jenkins was charged in Des Moines County District Court with three counts of unauthorized possession of offensive weapons, possession of a controlled substance, and three counts of interference with official acts causing bodily injury.

The charges were dismissed Friday after he was charged in federal court.

