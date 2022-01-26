Advertisement

Crews respond to Davenport house fire Wednesday

Crews respond to a Davenport house fire Wednesday morning.
Crews respond to a Davenport house fire Wednesday morning.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 7:47 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Fire Department responded to a house fire in Davenport Wednesday morning.

Crews responded near the intersection of Jersey Ridge Road and East 51st Street around 1:30 a.m.

TV6 crews on the scene reported seeing smoke coming from the top of the house. Davenport Fire Department and Mid-American were on scene.

At this time there is no information on injuries or if anyone was in the home.

This is a developing story. The story will be updated as more details become available.

