Advertisement

Davenport Community Schools drop mask requirements

The Davenport Community School District has dropped all universal mandatory masking requirements for students and staff throughout the district.
Davenport Community School District
Davenport Community School District(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 7:50 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A federal court ruling on Tuesday struck down an injunction blocking the state from enforcing a ban on mask mandates in schools.

According to the Davenport Community School District’s website, the district has dropped all universal mandatory masking requirements for students and staff throughout the district per Iowa law.

Davenport School Board President Daniel Gosa says students and staff who choose to mask may continue to do so.

In compliance with the President’s Executive Order, students are still required to wear a face covering while on the school bus or while utilizing other District provided transportation.

In the meantime, the case will now go back to the District Court for further review.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Detectives with the Rock Island Police Department identified the third suspect in the armed...
Police: Third suspect identified in Rock Island armed robbery
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document
A Jeep Liberty was reportedly traveling south on Harrison Street when it lost control, leaving...
Man killed in Davenport car crash Sunday morning
A Sterling man is facing a DUI charge in correction with a crash that killed a man and injured...
Man facing DUI charge in connection with crash that killed man, injured Sterling police officer
Illinois offering paid COVID leave for vaccinated teachers and staff

Latest News

Dangerous wind chills will be in the QCA after an arctic front passes Monday.
First Alert Day from 12 a.m. Tuesday until 3 p.m. Wednesday for dangerous wind chills
When the pandemic started, the Milestones Area Agency on Aging saw an increase in demand for...
Milestones Area Agency on Aging look for meal delivery drivers
When the pandemic started, the Milestones Area Agency on Aging saw an increase in demand for...
Milestones Area Agency on Aging look for meal delivery drivers
Urban Land Institute consulting released a report outlining recommendations for the city to...
Moline city council favor skate park, public art, KONE zip line to revitalize downtown