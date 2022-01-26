Davenport Community Schools drop mask requirements

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A federal court ruling on Tuesday struck down an injunction blocking the state from enforcing a ban on mask mandates in schools.

According to the Davenport Community School District’s website, the district has dropped all universal mandatory masking requirements for students and staff throughout the district per Iowa law.

Davenport School Board President Daniel Gosa says students and staff who choose to mask may continue to do so.

In compliance with the President’s Executive Order, students are still required to wear a face covering while on the school bus or while utilizing other District provided transportation.

In the meantime, the case will now go back to the District Court for further review.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.