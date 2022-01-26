Emotional Chief Hayden says officer critically injured in Ferguson shooting

FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Two St. Louis City officers were shot while approaching possible homicide suspects in Ferguson Wednesday.

St. Louis City Police Chief John Hayden said two officers spotted a car wanted for a homicide from Tuesday and followed it to the area of Riverview and W. Florissant around 1 p.m. Officers approached the car near Canfield Drive and the occupants opened fire.

One officer was shot in the leg and the other was shot in the abdomen. The officer shot in the abdomen is in a critical and unstable condition. The officer is in his mid 20s and has been with the department for three and a half years.

“This is a rough time,” Hayden said. “We’re hearing about critical incidents daily. The officers are working hard, very dedicated, trying to keep people safe and the hazards are what we face today.”

Hayden said he’s not sure if the officers shot back. He said St. Louis County is handling the investigation and they’ve taken four people into custody.

The Urban League has an office at the intersection of West Florissant and Canfield. Officials said five employees were inside the building at the time of the shooting. No staff or clients were injured or involved.

“The Urban League family is deeply grieved by the events of today,” President and CEO Michael P. McMillan said. “Our thoughts our prayers are with the family of the officers injured and we pray for their complete recovery.”

