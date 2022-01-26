Advertisement

Ex-Northwestern prof gets 53 years for killing boyfriend

These booking photos provided by the Chicago Police Department show Wyndham Lathem, left, and...
These booking photos provided by the Chicago Police Department show Wyndham Lathem, left, and Andrew Warren on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017. Lathem and Warren surrendered peacefully to police in California on Aug. 4 after an eight-day manhunt. (Chicago Police Department via AP)(KWQC)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - A judge has sentenced a former Northwestern University professor to 53 years in prison Tuesday for the 2017 stabbing death of his boyfriend.

Cook County Judge Charles Burns called the killing of Trenton Cornell-Duranleau “cold-blooded” and an “execution” as he sentenced 47-year-old Wyndham Lathem Tuesday.

A jury found Lathem guilty of first-degree murder in October. Cornell-Duranleau was stabbed more than 70 times by Lathem and Andrew Warren, a British man who prosecutors said Lathem had paid to come to Chicago to commit the murder together.

Northwestern fired Lathem, a renowned microbiologist after he fled the Chicago area following the killing.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman has died after being found outside an Iowa assisted living facility in freezing...
Woman dies after being found in freezing weather outside Iowa assisted living facility
Scott County Sheriff's Office
Trial delayed for man charged in death of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell
ACLU says schools with immunocompromised students are required to enforce mask mandates
Dangerous wind chills will be in the QCA after an arctic front passes Monday.
First Alert Day from until 12 p.m. Wednesday for dangerous wind chills
Pleasant Valley parents sue district over racist video
Pleasant Valley parents sue district over racially offensive video

Latest News

Graphic
Timeline of coronavirus-related firsts in Illinois
A look back at the past two years of the pandemic.
2 year timeline of COVID-19 in Illinois
(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
Iowa man, outed by relative, faces US Capitol attack charges
Rockford to pay $50K to settle police excessive force suit