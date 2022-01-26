Ex-Northwestern prof gets 53 years for killing boyfriend
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - A judge has sentenced a former Northwestern University professor to 53 years in prison Tuesday for the 2017 stabbing death of his boyfriend.
Cook County Judge Charles Burns called the killing of Trenton Cornell-Duranleau “cold-blooded” and an “execution” as he sentenced 47-year-old Wyndham Lathem Tuesday.
A jury found Lathem guilty of first-degree murder in October. Cornell-Duranleau was stabbed more than 70 times by Lathem and Andrew Warren, a British man who prosecutors said Lathem had paid to come to Chicago to commit the murder together.
Northwestern fired Lathem, a renowned microbiologist after he fled the Chicago area following the killing.
