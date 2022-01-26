GRAPHIC: Man seriously injured after unprovoked stabbing in Vancouver caught on camera

VANCOUVER (Gray News) – A 25-year-old man was hospitalized with life-threatening wounds after he was stabbed by a stranger in Vancouver on Saturday.

The entire attack was caught on surveillance video, released by the Vancouver Police Department.

The victim of the attack, new to Canada, was standing inside a Tim Hortons just before 6:30 a.m. local time when police said the suspect approached him from behind and repeatedly stabbed him in the back and shoulder before running out of the store.

“This disturbing incident has all the hallmarks of a random attack that came completely without warning, and we’re increasingly worried about the public’s safety,” Addison said. “We need anyone who witnessed this assault to come forward, and we urge anyone who recognizes the suspect to call police.”

The victim suffered serious injuries, but police say he is expected to survive after being treated at a hospital.

“We don’t know if there was a motive for this attack, and the fact that it appears random and unprovoked is extremely concerning,” Addison said.

Police said the victim and suspect did not know each other and did not seem to have interacted with each other before the attack.

The suspect is a man in his 20s, about 6′2″, with short black hair and a slim build, according to police. He was wearing a grey hoodie that had a black hood and sleeves, grey and black stone-washed jeans and black running shoes with white soles. The suspect also had a black and white facemask with a Crooks and Castles logo and a black and grey backpack.

A similar attack happened to a 22-year-old woman in Vancouver on New Year’s Eve. Police say more than four people a day are victimized in unprovoked stranger assaults in Vancouver.

“We recognize these incidents cause significant anxiety and trepidation in the community,” Addison said. “However, it’s important that we talk about them so we can solve these crimes and people can make informed decisions about their personal safety.”

VPD’s Major Crimes Section is leading the investigation related to the attack on Saturday. Anyone with information is asked to call 604-717-2541.

