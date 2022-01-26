Iowa man, outed by relative, faces US Capitol attack charges
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A northwest Iowa man has been arrested and faces four federal charges in the Jan. 6 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol after a relative tipped off the FBI. Court records say an FBI agent arrested Kenneth Rader on Jan. 20 in Sioux City.
He is charged with knowingly entering a restricted building, two counts of disorderly and disruptive conduct and demonstrating in a Capitol building.
The FBI received a tip on Jan. 8 from someone who referred to Rader as “my radicalized family member” and indicated Rader had shared videos of himself at the Capitol.
A public defender obtained to represent Rader did not immediately respond to a message.
