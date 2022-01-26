Macomb Police conduct death investigation

MACOMB (WGEM) - Macomb Police reported Wednesday morning they were conducting a death investigation in the 1300 block of East Wheeler Street.

They say they were called to the area about 4:55 a.m. to investigate after a man’s body was found.

The coroner’s office says the man did not die from suicide, but they wouldn’t reveal the cause of death.

Police Chief Jerel Jones says he had never seen something like this in the neighborhood before.

“Not to my knowledge. Not since I’ve been chief of police. And we handle a lot of calls for service at the police department. Medical related, traffic rates you name it. We are a pretty busy jurisdiction,” Jones said.

Rose Brann lives on East Wheeler Street, but she was not home when police arrived. Brann said her son called her when he noticed the police cars.

“It was my oldest. He’s 15 and he’s like ‘They got tape up and there’s white plastic,’ and I said ‘Don’t look down there anymore’ because I knew instantly what that was from watching documentaries and stuff,” Brann said.

Police aren’t saying if foul play is involved, but Brann thinks something is going on.

“I knew instantly what the white van was for,” Brann said. “That’s the coroners office. And all that and then just they’ve been out there ever since like 5:00 and 6:00 this morning.”

Police closed the street for a few hours and said school buses and pedestrian traffic had been diverted.

Illinois State Police was also on scene, but so far haven’t commented on the death investigation.

Death investigation in the 1300 block of East Wheeler Street. (WGEM)

Multiple agencies are investigating, and no additional information was immediately available.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.