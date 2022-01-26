Milestones Area Agency on Aging look for meal delivery drivers

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - You have the chance to help deliver hot meals to senior citizens in the QCA. When the pandemic started, the Milestones Area Agency on Aging saw an increase in demand for home meal deliveries. Now, Milestones needs more drivers.

“We’re really looking for a needle in a haystack when it comes to drivers,” said Mike Mathews, Milestones Area Agency on Aging’s marketing coordinator.

Mathews said he first noticed an increase in demand for hot meal deliveries during the pandemic.

“Folks weren’t wanting to leave the house,” Mathews said. “We’ve just had a lot more add-ons, as far as these deliveries, and we haven’t had the increase in staff and volunteers to go along with it.”

Milestones Area Agency on Aging serves over 1,000 meals to senior citizens across 17 counties in Southeast Iowa. To meet the demand, Mathews said Milestones would like to have 10 drivers so that routes are short and hot food can be delivered quickly. Currently, Milestones has just five paid drivers and a couple of volunteers.

“What we are dealing with right now is the drivers we have are running long three-hour routes, and that is making it more difficult to make sure the food is delivered as hot and fresh as possible,” Mathews said.

Michelle Bloomquist, a nutrition site manager, said the meal deliveries mean a lot more to recipients than just a plate of food.

“For some of these people, it is literally the only interaction they have, and you get to know the people. They become like family to you,” Bloomquist said.

“These folks, you know, look forward to their daily visits. They are full of smiles,” Mathews said.

“Some of our homebound senior citizens, this one of their main meals for the day. It’s a well-put-together meal that has the proper nutrients for their age,” Bloomquist said. “It’s a very short portion of your day to bring a little joy to senior citizens.”

Mathews said that, as far as volunteers, it’s not a huge time commitment. Volunteers can do just one route a week, and drivers are reimbursed for mileage on their cars.

To find out how you can apply to become a meal delivery driver, click or tap here.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.