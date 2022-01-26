Moline City Council approves childcare loan program

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline City Council approved a loan program for childcare facilities using American Rescue Plan Act funds at its meeting, Tuesday night.

The ARPA Childcare/Workforce Infrastructure Enhancements Forgivable Loan Program plans to use $500,000 of the city’s $20.2 million in ARPA funds. It aims to provide funds to childcare facilities to improve quality of care and expand available slots for children for exiting or new facilities.

Moline Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati said kick-starting the childcare industry is a crucial part of recovering from the pandemic.

“We need our economy to rev back up,” Rayapati said. “One way you can do that is to make sure you have people working. And in order for them to work, they’ve got to have care for their children.”

The plan will loan up to $50,000 to eligible businesses over three installments. Funds can be used to cover start-up costs, equipment, minor building modifications, or for training staff.

Jeff Cornelius, Chief Operating Officer of Two Rivers YMCA, said improving childcare helps more than just parents.

“Families shop and families eat near their daycare providers. So adding quality childcare in Moline will result in added business in the city.”

The application asks businesses to show their community impact, a business plan, budget, and statistics on retention and new availability of slots. Facilities with hours that cover weekend or second and third shifts will have higher chances of approval.

Sixth Ward Alderman Pat O’Brien said lack of childcare hinders the workforce.

“I think this is the way the ARPA money has been intended for. To get the economy going,” O’Brien said.

Meanwhile, Third Ward Alderman Mike Wendt voted against the proposal. He said he’s worried non-Moline citizens might take advantage due to the language of the current requirements.

“When a new slot opens up, why wouldn’t there be a preference for a Moline resident or the employee of a Moline business?” Wendt said.

The proposal passed with a vote of 5-4. Aldermen O’Brien, Alvaro Macias, Matt Timion and James Patrick Schmidt voted in favor, with Mayor Rayapati breaking the tie.

Applications will be accepted on a monthly basis starting Feb. 1 through July 31.

