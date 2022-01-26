Moline city council favor skate park, public art, KONE zip line to revitalize downtown

MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - Shopping, a skate park, and a giant water fountain shooting out of the Mississippi are all possibilities for downtown Moline. Moline City Council gave the go-ahead to Renew Moline, a nonprofit development partner, to move on to the next phase of revitalizing the area.

Urban Land Institute consulting released a report outlining recommendations for the city to attract people to work and live in Moline after COVID-19 hurt business and tourism.

Some of the ideas include a 200-400 foot water spout coming from the river, more riverfront restaurants, affordable housing, a zip line starting from the old KONE building, and renovating the Spiegel building into a market space with a rooftop restaurant.

‘Mill Town Basin’ is another idea that would help connect the Mississippi to the riverfront. Renew Moline says the area would include shops, sitting areas, performance space, and residential areas.

“It would kind of be like a mini canal that would extend almost all the way to River Drive. Instead of bringing River Drive to our river, we’re bringing the river to River Drive,” said Alex Elias, President & CEO at Renew Moline.

Moline City Council is also in favor of a skate park at the base of the old I-74 bridge.

“I think skating is of greater and greater interest to, I don’t want to say young people in general, I just think to people in general,” said Elias.

“The idea that was if you saw something very tall in the form of a waterspout, and you were on the bridge, it might entice you to say, ‘Wow, I wonder what’s going on down there that might be kind of interesting.’ So, this very tall waterspout has definitely had mixed reviews. That was one of the ideas that maybe weren’t kind of wholeheartedly accepted. But to me, the waterspout itself isn’t what’s important. What’s important is to find ways to entice people to downtown so when will 78,000 cars cross the bridge every day giving folks reasons to stop in downtown Moline on the way there are on the way back from their trips,” Elias said.

Officials say the big ideas in the discussion are also another way to bring tourism dollars to the city.

“This is one of the largest undertakings that the city can take on to increase traffic, foot traffic or residential, living downtown so that we’re really making all the wheels of our economic development, motor run. It’s really about economic opportunity and that shows up in various forms, whether it’s recreational or residential, or in some form of business. So, that’s what it’s about. It’s about bringing people back to downtown Moline,” Moline Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati said.

The city of Moline says the renovation is the largest scale project of its kind since the John Deere Commons and civic area were created.

