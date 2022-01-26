Near record lows this morning/30s tomorrow

(Quad Cities, IA/IL) -- *** FIRST ALERT DAY FOR DANGEROUS COLD AND LOW WIND CHILLS THROUGH WEDNESDAY ***

A First Alert Day is in effect for dangerous wind chills of -30º or lower. Along with the dangerous wind chill some record lows are in danger this morning along highway 20 where the air temps may get as cold as -20º or lower in some spots. Finally, today we will break free from the arctic air. It’s not to say it will be warm, but south winds will get us into the teens, above zero, and warm us overnight. Thursday will bring highs in the 30s before another front moves through bringing flurries and another round of sub-zero wind chills for Friday. Look for temps to get back to normal this weekend before another system arrives next Tuesday.

TODAY: Sunny and cold. High: 18º Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and warmer. Low: 13º Winds: S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Few flurries. High: 32º.

