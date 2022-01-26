North outlasts Central De Witt in overtime

DE WITT, Iowa (KWQC) - North went north to defend it’s spot in second place of the MAC standings.

The Wildcats and Central De Witt battled back and forth all night, with neither team able to pull away. The game would be tied after regulation, forcing overtime. North would outscore the Sabers 12-6 in the extra session to move to 9-1 in conference play.

