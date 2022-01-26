Outpatient spine care surgery is on the increase

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Improvements in technology and surgical techniques over the past decade have allowed for more spine surgeries to be performed on an outpatient basis.

The Midday Medical guest to address this exciting news for back patients is Michael Dolphin, DO, Head of the Spine Center at Orthopaedic Specialists.

Dolphin reveals that he has been doing outpatient procedures at Mississippi Valley Surgery Center since 2007. In those fourteen years, the surgeon has performed over 2,000 surgeries. Patient satisfaction is very high among outcomes which includes cost savings of up to 40% (in some cases) compared to traditional hospital billing.

The Mississippi Valley Surgery Center is the only local ambulatory surgery center to have the additional accreditation for spine surgery designation. Keeping this status requires an annual review.

