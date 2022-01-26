Pleasant Valley win, North Scott loss, extends Spartans lead

DAVENPORT & ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - The MAC is the Pleasant Valley Spartans conference to lose.

Pleasant Valley increased it’s lead to three games over Central De Witt and North Scott. The Spartans used an 18-2 third quarter to pull away form the Assumption Knights to pick up a road win. PV was then helped by their rival Bettendorf who picked up a win in The Pit over North Scott. The Lancers loss moved them into a second place tie with Central De Witt.

