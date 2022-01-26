Advertisement

Quad Cities Youth Conference Preview

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Tom Akers has been involved with the Quad Cities Youth Conference for some time as he worked his way up from being a chaperone, a presenter, and a keynote speaker. This year will be his third year of being the keynote speaker at the the Quad Cities Youth Conference.

The Quad Cities Youth Conference is an annual two-day event enjoyed by youth in the Quad Cities community. One day is dedicated for middle schoolers, the other for high schoolers.

When: February 22nd & 23rd

Where: Davenport River Center

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman has died after being found outside an Iowa assisted living facility in freezing...
Woman dies after being found in freezing weather outside Iowa assisted living facility
Scott County Sheriff's Office
Trial delayed for man charged in death of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell
ACLU says schools with immunocompromised students are required to enforce mask mandates
Dangerous wind chills will be in the QCA after an arctic front passes Monday.
First Alert Day from until 3 p.m. Wednesday for dangerous wind chills
Pleasant Valley parents sue district over racist video
Pleasant Valley parents sue district over racially offensive video

Latest News

Arrested by Burlington police.
Burlington man charged in federal court with possessing explosive devices
The Davenport Community School District has dropped all universal mandatory masking...
Davenport Community Schools drop mask requirements
His trial was slated to begin Feb. 14.
Trial delayed for man charged in death of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell
The Rock Island Housing Finance Corporation received $7 million in funding for new multifamily...
Rock Island County Housing Finance Corporation receives $7 million for new development, housing prog