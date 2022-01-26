Quad Cities Youth Conference Preview
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Tom Akers has been involved with the Quad Cities Youth Conference for some time as he worked his way up from being a chaperone, a presenter, and a keynote speaker. This year will be his third year of being the keynote speaker at the the Quad Cities Youth Conference.
The Quad Cities Youth Conference is an annual two-day event enjoyed by youth in the Quad Cities community. One day is dedicated for middle schoolers, the other for high schoolers.
When: February 22nd & 23rd
Where: Davenport River Center
