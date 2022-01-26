Advertisement

Riverdale’s trio of state ranked grapplers racking up wins

By Kevin Kohr
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT BYRON, Ill. (KWQC) - Brock Smith, Collin Altensey and Alex Watson are making waves on the wrestling mats in Port Byron.

All three are juniors, and all three are ranked either first or second in the Class 1A rankings. As they head towards Regionals, all three continue to pick up wins, with Smith and Altensey grabbing their 100th wins this week.

The Rams, as a team, topped Mercer County at home. Alleman took down both Riverdale and the Golden Eagles.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Detectives with the Rock Island Police Department identified the third suspect in the armed...
Police: Third suspect identified in Rock Island armed robbery
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document
A Jeep Liberty was reportedly traveling south on Harrison Street when it lost control, leaving...
Man killed in Davenport car crash Sunday morning
A Sterling man is facing a DUI charge in correction with a crash that killed a man and injured...
Man facing DUI charge in connection with crash that killed man, injured Sterling police officer
A woman has died after being found outside an Iowa assisted living facility in freezing...
Woman dies after being found in freezing weather outside Iowa assisted living facility

Latest News

Davenport, IA
Pleasant Valley win, North Scott loss, extends Spartans lead
Davenport, IA
Pleasant Valley win, North Scott loss, extends Spartans lead
De Witt, IA
North outlasts Central De Witt in overtime
De Witt, IA
North outlasts Central De Witt in overtime