Riverdale’s trio of state ranked grapplers racking up wins

PORT BYRON, Ill. (KWQC) - Brock Smith, Collin Altensey and Alex Watson are making waves on the wrestling mats in Port Byron.

All three are juniors, and all three are ranked either first or second in the Class 1A rankings. As they head towards Regionals, all three continue to pick up wins, with Smith and Altensey grabbing their 100th wins this week.

The Rams, as a team, topped Mercer County at home. Alleman took down both Riverdale and the Golden Eagles.

