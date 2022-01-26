Advertisement

Rockford to pay $50K to settle police excessive force suit

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) - Rockford city officials have agreed to pay $50,000 to settle a man’s lawsuit accusing a city police officer of excessive force during a 2017 burglary arrest.

Forty-eight-year-old Antonio Lamont Williams’ suit alleges that a Rockford officer beat him after a tavern was burglarized.

The Rockford Register Star reports Williams said the officer threw him to the ground in July 2017 and began punching him after he tried to leave the area. Police said Williams was resisting arrest.

Although the Rockford City Council agreed Monday to a $50,000 payment to settle William’s suit, the city’s legal director says neither the city or the officer were admitting to any wrongdoing.

