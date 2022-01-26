Advertisement

Timeline of coronavirus-related firsts in Illinois

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The 2nd anniversary of the coronavirus being confirmed in Illinois happened this week. On Jan. 24, 2020, the state reported its first confirmed case of COVID-19 caused by the virus. It involved a man in his 60s in Chicago and days later, his wife became the state’s second confirmed patient.

The first vaccination against the virus would happen months later, on Dec. 15, 2020.

