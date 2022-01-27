Advertisement

3 Houston police officers wounded after chase, shootout

Police said in a statement that a suspect fled in a white Mercedes and the three wounded...
Police said in a statement that a suspect fled in a white Mercedes and the three wounded officers were taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say a police chase in Houston ended with a shootout that wounded three officers.

The incident happened about 2:40 p.m. Thursday when a car that police were pursuing crashed at an intersection just off Interstate 69 on the southeastern edge of downtown Houston.

A surveillance video aired by KTRK-TV showed officers jumping from a patrol car and exchanging what sounded like gunfire.

Police said in a statement that a suspect fled in a white Mercedes and the three wounded officers were taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital.

Police did not describe the officers’ conditions or provide any other details.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16
Police are trying to identify a man, seen on surveillance video at a Des Moines, Iowa,...
Man sneaks into hospital and bottle feeds baby, police say
Crews respond to a Davenport house fire Wednesday morning.
Crews respond to Davenport house fire Wednesday
(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
Iowa man, outed by relative, faces US Capitol attack charges
Scott County Sheriff's Office
Trial delayed for man charged in death of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell

Latest News

Davenport police are investigating several burglaries to storage units in the 2500 block of...
CRIME STOPPERS: Davenport police investigating burglaries at several storage units
This photo provided by the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance shows a burrowing owl in a habitat...
Fake poop helps evicted owls settle into new neighborhood
Oscar Rosales, 51, was taken into custody at a hotel in Mexico along the U.S. border,...
No bond for man charged in Houston-area deputy’s death
3G is phasing out, rendering older cell phones obsolete
3G to 5G will leave millions of devices obsolete