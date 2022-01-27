Bally Quad Cities’ Weekend Player’s Buffet to reopen Feb. 4

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - After a long, two-year hiatus, the famous all-you-can-eat extravaganza will reopen on Friday, Feb. 4!

Voted #1 buffet in the Quad Cities for three years in a row, Bally’s Quad Cities is proud to bring back Midwest favorites and signature menu items.

Kevin Heston, Executive Chef, expresses that his staff is excited to be reintroducing the myriad options of high-quality foods on Fridays and Saturdays from 3:00-9:00 p.m. The Bally’s Quad Cities Weekend Player’s Buffet will be open to family members of all ages.

The food spread truly offers something for everyone and every taste including: carving boards stations with prime meats (pork loin, wine-marinated sirloin), signature fried chicken and mashed potatoes, Asian menu favorites including fried rice, shrimp stir fry, and pot stickers, along with hearty soups, a massive salad bar and mouthwatering desserts.

Player’s Buffet is open every Friday and Saturday from 3-9pm

Become a Bally Rewards Member to earn points and receive tier benefits like free meals

It’s free to sign up, visit the Players Club during your next visit.

for more dining options and stay-and-play offers Visit BallysQuadCities.com for more dining options and stay-and-play offers

Bally’s Quad Cities / 777 Bally Blvd. / Rock Island, IL 61201 / 800.477.7747

