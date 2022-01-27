CRIME STOPPERS: Davenport police investigating burglaries at several storage units

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police are investigating several burglaries to storage units in the 2500 block of North Lincoln Avenue.

Police said the break-ins occurred in the early morning hours of Jan. 2, 8, 9 and 10.

A truck and SUV have been seen there several times stealing items, including a motorcycle.

If you recognize these vehicles or have any information about these burglaries, police ask you to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If your tip leads to an arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward on a first-come, first-served basis.

Davenport police are investigating several burglaries to storage units in the 2500 block of North Lincoln Avenue that occurred in January. Police said a truck and SUV were seen there several times stealing items, including a motorcycle. (KWQC/Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities)

Davenport police are investigating several burglaries to storage units in the 2500 block of North Lincoln Avenue that occurred in January. Police said a truck and SUV were seen there several times stealing items, including a motorcycle. (KWQC/Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities)

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.