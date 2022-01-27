CRIME STOPPERS: Davenport police investigating burglaries at several storage units
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police are investigating several burglaries to storage units in the 2500 block of North Lincoln Avenue.
Police said the break-ins occurred in the early morning hours of Jan. 2, 8, 9 and 10.
A truck and SUV have been seen there several times stealing items, including a motorcycle.
If you recognize these vehicles or have any information about these burglaries, police ask you to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If your tip leads to an arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward on a first-come, first-served basis.
