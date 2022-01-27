Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: Davenport police investigating burglaries at several storage units

Davenport police are investigating several burglaries to storage units in the 2500 block of...
Davenport police are investigating several burglaries to storage units in the 2500 block of North Lincoln Avenue that occurred in January. Police said a truck and SUV were seen there several times stealing items, including a motorcycle.(KWQC/Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police are investigating several burglaries to storage units in the 2500 block of North Lincoln Avenue.

Police said the break-ins occurred in the early morning hours of Jan. 2, 8, 9 and 10.

A truck and SUV have been seen there several times stealing items, including a motorcycle. 

If you recognize these vehicles or have any information about these burglaries, police ask you to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips.  All tips are anonymous.  If your tip leads to an arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward on a first-come, first-served basis.

