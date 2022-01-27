CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in shooting death of Sherrard teenager

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Darvion Lard, 23, is wanted by the Rock Island Police Department on a first-degree murder charge for the Dec. 15, 2020 shooting death of Dylan McCalester, 16.

Lard is 5-foot-11-inches tall, 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities and Mercer County Crime Stoppers are offering a joint reward of $3,000 for information that leads to his capture.

Police ask anyone with information as to Lard’s whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous.

