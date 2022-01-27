Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in shooting death of Sherrard teenager

Have you seen Darvion Lard? Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say the...
Have you seen Darvion Lard? Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say the 21-year-old is wanted for first degree murder for the murder of a 16-year-old. This happened on December 15, 2020.(KWQC, Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Darvion Lard, 23, is wanted by the Rock Island Police Department on a first-degree murder charge for the Dec. 15, 2020 shooting death of Dylan McCalester, 16.

Lard is 5-foot-11-inches tall, 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities and Mercer County Crime Stoppers are offering a joint reward of $3,000 for information that leads to his capture.

Police ask anyone with information as to Lard’s whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips.  All tips are anonymous. 

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16
Police are trying to identify a man, seen on surveillance video at a Des Moines, Iowa,...
Man sneaks into hospital and bottle feeds baby, police say
Crews respond to a Davenport house fire Wednesday morning.
Crews respond to Davenport house fire Wednesday
(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
Iowa man, outed by relative, faces US Capitol attack charges
Scott County Sheriff's Office
Trial delayed for man charged in death of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell

Latest News

QCA homeless shelters are seeing an increase in need between the pandemic and these frigid...
QCA homeless shelters see more need during brutal winter
Moline police say this woman and two others shoplifted at Target three times in October.
CRIME STOPPERS: Moline Target hit 3 times by shoplifters
Davenport police are investigating several burglaries to storage units in the 2500 block of...
CRIME STOPPERS: Davenport police investigating burglaries at several storage units
The Galesburg fire Department responded to two structure fires on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022
Galesburg firefighters respond to two separate structure fires Wednesday