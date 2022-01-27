CRIME STOPPERS: Moline Target hit 3 times by shoplifters

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline police are investigating shoplifting incidents at Target.

Police said three suspects went into the store Oct. 15, 16 and 17 and stole items valued at nearly $1,000.

The suspects - two women and a man - came into the store at the same time and left in the same gray Dodge truck.

The items taken included clothes, jewelry, DVDs and two pet vacuums, according to police.

Police ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward on a first-come, first-served basis.

