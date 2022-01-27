Deacon Russ Swim named UnityPoint Health - Trinity’s Rehabilitant Of The Year

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Call it divine intervention, call it incredible luck. Either way, a QCA man is alive to tell the story after suffering a medical emergency while in a hospital with a doctor standing right next to him.

On August 1, 2020, deacon Russ Swim was providing faith services to patients at UnityPoint Health - Trinity when he experienced a stroke.

“I was downstairs in the intensive care unit working with a family when it hit,” Swim said. “I went to step backward, stumbled behind a table that was behind me, and I went down. [The doctor] said I was weak on the left side, picked me up off the floor, got me a gurney over to the emergency room right away. Next thing I know I was in a helicopter.”

Deacon Swim spent the next month in Iowa City before returning to Trinity for inpatient rehabilitation.

“When he first came in, it would take like two or three team members to help move him or transfer him and do those initial things to start his rehab,” said Ryan Heuer, manager of Trinity’s inpatient therapy program. “To see him progress to the point where he can home with minimal to no extra assistance is great.”

Trinity’s inpatient rehabilitation program lasts three hours a day and, between five to seven times a week, and focuses on speech therapy, physical therapy, and occupational therapy, including daily living activities.

“[Swim] was always consistently working, he knew what his goals were, what he wanted to accomplish, and worked tirelessly to do that,” Heuer said.

Less than two years later, Swim is back to walking the Trinity hallways, engaging with patients.

“It’s important to have a goal out there and work. Keep it in front of you and keep working towards it. That was the one thing that kept me going. I wanted to be back here to help people,” Swim said.

“He has a special connection with all of them. That’s just very admirable,” Heuer said.

“They helped me get my life back basically. I’m just very thankful for all the good people in this place that go out of their way to help people,” Swim said.

Trinity team members that work with the patients create a list of potential Rehabilitant of the Year nominees, discuss the list, and then select an award recipient.

Those who know Swim said his determination and positive attitude while overcoming such a life-changing medical event made him the right person to receive the award.

