‘Framed: Step Into Art” at Family Museum invites kids to bring classic paintings to life

The traveling exhibit is on display until May 1
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 7:50 AM CST
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -Anyone whose ever stepped inside an art museum is familiar with the signs that feature three important words: “do not touch.” But, at the The Family Museum in Bettendorf, standard museum rules to not apply. Visitors are encouraged to touch, play and interact with exhibits. They can even eat snacks.

“Framed: Step Into Art is the brand new traveling exhibit that just opened at the Learning Campus. It is on loan from the Minnesota Children’s Museum and has traveled nationwide to children’s museums across the country for about 10 years.

Kim Caldwell, The Family Museum joins the show over Zoom from one of the “Framed” paintings to discuss details about the display which will run through May 1.

The exhibit features life-size reproductions of famous works of art from history for visitors to step inside” and interact. Children and adults alike can enjoy an imaginary noontime meal in Grant Wood’s “Dinner for Threshers,” climb into a tent and explore camping gear in John Singer Sargent’s “Camp at Lake O’Hara” and add “corn husks” to the flower tower in Diego Rivera’s “The Corn Festival” or sit on the “Big Chicken” by Clementine Hunter. Families should plan to spend at least 90 minutes to enjoy this exhibit and the other interactive elements at the museum.

The Family Museum / 2900 Learning Campus Drive / Bettendorf, IA / 563.344.4106 / familymuseum@bettendorf.org

