Galesburg firefighters respond to two separate structure fires Wednesday

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - The Galesburg Fire Department responded to two fires on Wednesday.

Crews were called to a building at 1682 Bushmore Avenue around 4 p.m. When firefighters arrived, police were already assisting with the evacuation of some residents. A sprinkler system had already put out a kitchen fire, caused by cooking grease. Building managers arrived to help relocate residents. Damage estimates are not known at this time, but no one was hurt..

The second fire call came in just before midnight at 822 S. Henderson Street. Firefighters entered the home and made their way to a second-floor bedroom to put out the fire. There were no injuries reported. Fire damage was contained to the room of origin, but the home had smoke damage throughout. Damage is estimated to be $15,000. The fire was determined to be unintentional by Galesburg Fire Investigators.

