Advertisement

Galesburg firefighters respond to two separate structure fires Wednesday

The Galesburg fire Department responded to two structure fires on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022
The Galesburg fire Department responded to two structure fires on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - The Galesburg Fire Department responded to two fires on Wednesday.

Crews were called to a building at 1682 Bushmore Avenue around 4 p.m. When firefighters arrived, police were already assisting with the evacuation of some residents. A sprinkler system had already put out a kitchen fire, caused by cooking grease. Building managers arrived to help relocate residents. Damage estimates are not known at this time, but no one was hurt..

The second fire call came in just before midnight at 822 S. Henderson Street. Firefighters entered the home and made their way to a second-floor bedroom to put out the fire. There were no injuries reported. Fire damage was contained to the room of origin, but the home had smoke damage throughout. Damage is estimated to be $15,000. The fire was determined to be unintentional by Galesburg Fire Investigators.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16
Police are trying to identify a man, seen on surveillance video at a Des Moines, Iowa,...
Man sneaks into hospital and bottle feeds baby, police say
Crews respond to a Davenport house fire Wednesday morning.
Crews respond to Davenport house fire Wednesday
(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
Iowa man, outed by relative, faces US Capitol attack charges
Scott County Sheriff's Office
Trial delayed for man charged in death of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell

Latest News

Davenport police are investigating several burglaries to storage units in the 2500 block of...
CRIME STOPPERS: Davenport police investigating burglaries at several storage units
The Rock Island Economic Growth Corporation will be hosting a post-purchase webinar for...
GROWTH offering free post-purchase webinar for Illinois homeowners
A former Fairfield, Iowa man was sentenced Wednesday to 190 months - or more than 15 years - in...
Former Iowa man sentenced to federal prison on child pornography charge
Polk County authorities have identified a woman who died after she was found outside an...
Officials ID woman found outside Iowa assisted living home