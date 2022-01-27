Advertisement

GROWTH offering free post-purchase webinar for Illinois homeowners

The Rock Island Economic Growth Corporation will be hosting a post-purchase webinar for Illinois homeowners to help navigate life as a homeowner.(Economic Growth Corporation/KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island Economic Growth Corporation is hosting a post-purchase webinar for Illinois homeowners to help navigate life as a homeowner.

The webinar will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday.

Issues like home maintenance and financial management are covered in this HUD-approved housing counseling and education service, according to a media release.

Other topics that will be discussed include:

  • Avoiding predatory lending and other attractive traps of available credit as a homeowner
  • Understanding common credit problems that could lead to delinquency and foreclosure
  • Creating a realistic budget to lay a solid financial foundation
  • Understanding property taxes and insurance
  • Protecting and maintaining your home

GROWTH has been serving as a HUD-approved housing counseling agency since 2003, and each year sets up free, monthly classes on various housing topics, according to the release.

“In these turbulent times, it is essential that homeowners have access to the tools, resources and assistance they need to be a successful homeowner. This also includes knowing that have access to free services and resources if they are struggling or unable to meet their monthly payments during the pandemic,” James Jones, Housing Manager, said.

“As a HUD-approved housing counseling agency, GROWTH can provide housing counseling and financial literacy services for free for Illinois homeowners. Specifically, attending GROWTH’s Post Purchase class provides an opportunity for homeowners to receive a general overview and help guide them with many of their issues or concerns without being specific. They can then call our office and schedule an appointment so we can go over their individual needs and concerns later to help them avoid issues like foreclosure or becoming behind on their mortgage.”

In late 2021, GROWTH launched a series of financial education videos that provides an overview of the services and topics covered as a HUD-approved housing counseling agency.

