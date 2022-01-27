Advertisement

Half-Price Sale at Stuff Etc. benefits Riverbend Food Bank Jan. 29-30

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Scott Seele, Stuff Etc., joins PSL to talk about the reasons to shop the Davenport super consignment store, how you can take advantage of half-off savings on already-bargain prices, and that proceeds from “Early Bird” ticketing (allowing consumers to shop two hours earlier than the general public) benefits Riverbend Food Bank.

Visit the website to find out more about becoming a consignor or a shopper! Products available in store can be viewed online. The store now has over 17,000 consignors.

Stuff Etc. (Davenport) / 3568 N. Brady / Davenport, IA / 563-391-1000 / HOURS Mon – Sat: 9am – 6pm Sun: Noon – 5pm / FACEBOOK

It's only 4 days away!! There's still time to grab your Early Bird ticket and shop our store 2 hours EARLIER than the general public. https://www.shopstuffetc.com/semi-annual-half-price-sale/

Posted by Stuff Etc Davenport on Tuesday, January 25, 2022

