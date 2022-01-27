‘Loud noise’ reported at LyondellBasell Complex in Clinton

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - At about 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, LyondellBasell Complex had an operational event with one of their low-density reactors, which caused a ‘loud noise,” according to the company officials. They say the complex’s safety equipment worked as designed.

In the video submitted by a TV6 viewer, you could see a large white light coming from the chemical plant, alongside the loud noise.

LyondellBasell Public Relations Lead Megan Borchers says the plant is stable and there are no injuries.

