‘Love Class’ workshop will be held Feb. 19 in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Lisa Strzoda, a Co-Active Life Coach & AFPA Holistic Nutritionist at LS Wellness, is having a “Love Class” coming up during Valentine’s Day season.

Attendees will share observations about the human condition, participate in exercises that deepen understanding of oneself and how to love by receiving new perspectives around love, new tools to develop fulfilling relationships, and the confidence to achieve their ambitions.

Strzoda created the class based on the writings of her favorite motivational speaker, the late Leo Buscaglia. One his books will be given to each participant in the class.

When: February 19, 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Where: Motherhood Matters, Davenport

Register at: lswellnessqc.com

Tune in to Paula Sands Live TODAY at 3. I’ll be talking about Love Class! Paula Sands Live Posted by LS Wellness, LLC on Monday, January 24, 2022

