Advertisement

Officials ID woman found outside Iowa assisted living home

Polk County authorities have identified a woman who died after she was found outside an...
Polk County authorities have identified a woman who died after she was found outside an assisted living home in sub-zero temperatures.(KCCI)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BONDURANT, Iowa (AP) — Polk County authorities have identified a woman who died after she was found outside an assisted living home in sub-zero temperatures.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says 77-year-old Lynne Harriet Stewart died at a hospital after being found last Friday outside the Courtyard Estates at Hawthorne Crossing in Bondurant.

Officials say the temperature outside when she was found by facility staff members was minus 8 degrees.

A department news release Wednesday said that investigators do not know how long Stewart had been outside when she was found.

The facility, which serves people with dementia, was fined $1,500 in 2020 after a male resident was able to leave the home and climb over a secure fence.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16
Police are trying to identify a man, seen on surveillance video at a Des Moines, Iowa,...
Man sneaks into hospital and bottle feeds baby, police say
Crews respond to a Davenport house fire Wednesday morning.
Crews respond to Davenport house fire Wednesday
(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
Iowa man, outed by relative, faces US Capitol attack charges
Scott County Sheriff's Office
Trial delayed for man charged in death of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell

Latest News

Davenport police are investigating several burglaries to storage units in the 2500 block of...
CRIME STOPPERS: Davenport police investigating burglaries at several storage units
The Galesburg fire Department responded to two structure fires on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022
Galesburg firefighters respond to two separate structure fires Wednesday
The Rock Island Economic Growth Corporation will be hosting a post-purchase webinar for...
GROWTH offering free post-purchase webinar for Illinois homeowners
A former Fairfield, Iowa man was sentenced Wednesday to 190 months - or more than 15 years - in...
Former Iowa man sentenced to federal prison on child pornography charge