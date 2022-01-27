Police: Man’s death in Macomb was medical-related

MACOMB (WGEM) - Macomb Police reported Thursday that the death of a man discovered in the front yard of a home in the 1300 block of E. Wheeler St. was medical-related.

Police reported due to the physical state of the body, additional investigative resources were required. Police added preliminary findings of hypothermia were due to cold weather and not the cause of death. Police also reported the body displayed decomposition from animal activity following death.

Macomb Police are continuing to work with the McDonough County Coroner’s Office and Forensic Pathologist’s Office on the investigation.

Macomb Police reported Wednesday morning they were conducting a death investigation in the 1300 block of East Wheeler Street.

They say they were called to the area about 4:55 a.m. to investigate after a man’s body was found.

Police closed the street for a few hours and said school buses and pedestrian traffic had been diverted.

