Advertisement

Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16

Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the family's apartment.(KSAT via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet and CNN staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 7:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KSAT) - Two boys in San Antonio, Texas, are accused of stabbing and brutally beating their own mother.

According to authorities, the incident happened early Wednesday morning in the family’s apartment.

After the attack, the woman managed to call 911 for help. She is hospitalized in critical condition.

The boys, ages 12 and 16, were taken into custody.

Investigators also recovered the baseball bat they believe was used in the attack.

The investigation remains ongoing, and the motive isn’t yet clear.

Copyright 2022 KSAT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman has died after being found outside an Iowa assisted living facility in freezing...
Woman dies after being found in freezing weather outside Iowa assisted living facility
Scott County Sheriff's Office
Trial delayed for man charged in death of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell
Pleasant Valley parents sue district over racist video
Pleasant Valley parents sue district over racially offensive video
ACLU says schools with immunocompromised students are required to enforce mask mandates
Dangerous wind chills will be in the QCA after an arctic front passes Monday.
First Alert Day from until 12 p.m. Wednesday for dangerous wind chills

Latest News

A survivor of the capsized vessel was found on top of the ship's hull.
Situation ‘dire’ as Coast Guard seeks 38 missing off Florida
RAW: Gunmen jump out of car, open fire on Elysian Fields Avenue
VIDEO: Gunmen jump out of car, open fire in middle of road in New Orleans
Kathy Moore has been a teacher for 25 years. She claims she was “blacklisted” and that the Park...
Teacher sues Utah school district, citing retaliation for reporting students’ sexual harassment claims
FILE - In this April 23, 2021, file photo, Supreme Court Associate Justice Stephen Breyer sits...
Justice Breyer to retire, giving Biden first Supreme Court pick