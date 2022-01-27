Scattered flurries and warmer today

(Quad Cities, IA/IL) - A clipper will move through the area today bringing us some flurries and eventually NW winds and a cool down for Friday. Look for highs today to reach the 30s ahead of the front and eventually cool off this evening and overnight into the single digits. This will once again bring sub-zero wind chills to the QCA. Highs on Friday will only be in the teens, but with a lot of sunshine. Look for quiet weather this weekend with plenty of sun and highs in the 20s and 30s. Early next week a strong system looks to develop in the midwest. The track of the system will play a big role in what type of precipitation we will get. Right now, it appears it will start as rain on Tuesday before changing to snow on Wednesday with some substantial accumulations possible. However, this is still a week away, so it is something to keep an eye on.

TODAY: Flurries. High: 36º Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clearing up. Low: 6º Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny and cold. High: 18º.

