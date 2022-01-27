US Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District hosts tour of dewatered Lock 15

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Area lawmakers and community leaders get the rare chance to stand on Mississippi River bedrock and see how part of Lock and Dam 15 looks with all the water gone.

The sound of water flow has been replaced with air flow at Lock and Dam 15. The lock chamber was dewatered earlier this month.

“Once the chamber is dewatered, we will have teams of engineers and professionals inspect the entire site just to see how things are performing,” said Matt Thurman, Chief of Maintenance Section for the Mississippi River Project.

The inspections and maintenance of concrete, gates and pipes to make sure the lock is operational, takes about six weeks.

“As these tow boats come through, you know, they just naturally push up against the concrete. The weather has an impact. But, you know, a lot of concrete degradation, some metal and steel work. And also just getting in making sure that the systems, that are typically 24/7 underwater, are still in tip-top shape to do what they need to do for the lock.,” said Colonel Jess Curry, Commander of Rock Island District US Army Corps of Engineers.

Congressional lawmakers from districts covering the locks on the Mississippi River in both Iowa and Illinois were on site for the tour, getting a first-hand look at the lock from a unique standpoint.

“For a lot of the local representatives that have really given us tremendous support in securing a lot of that funding. That not only goes to pay for operation and maintenance work that needs to be done, but also larger programs that are designed to improve the overall system,” said Colonel Curry

the approximately $4 million project is funded through general operations and maintenance dollars used for the entire lock and dam system along the Mississippi River. “These workers that operate every single day out here, they work 24/7, they work holidays, they work weekends. And that’s all designed to keep this critical infrastructure up and running,” said Colonel Curry.

Regular maintenance has been performed on the locks and dams since they were built in the early 1930s. Maintenance on the lock generally takes about six weeks.

Maintenance on Lock 15 is supposed to be complete, and the lock back in full operation by March 1.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.