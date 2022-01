Water main break reported in Davenport Thursday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A water main break is being repaired in Davenport Thursday morning.

Iowa American Water Co. is on the scene.

The water main break is between Seventh Street and Eighth Street on the west side of Brady Street, TV6 crews on scene said.

The 700 and 800 blocks of Brady Street may be impacted, Iowa American Water Co. said. The water main break is expected to be repaired by 3 p.m.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

