Winter produce spotlight on sensational citrus and powerful pomegranates

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Winter can be tough, but these seasonal fruits stay fresh and plentiful throughout the cold months

In the first Hy-Vee segment, registered dietitian Katie Schaeffer features a beautiful array of citrus including some options that may not be as well known. Besides regular navel oranges or tangerines, consider sampling pummelos, blood oranges, or Sumo mandarins.

The second interview features pomegranates. Unfortunately, Schaeffer could not demo how to cut and release the arils from the whole fruit because she unable to obtain any prior to air time. She does provide an explanation of how to do it, however. A creative and tasty salsa recipe is also featured combining two winter fruits. Watch as Pear Pomegranate Salsa is prepared. The recipe is HERE.

Hy-Vee.com

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.