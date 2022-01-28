American Legion Law Enforcement Officer of the Year is from Clinton County

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office was notified this week that one of its own officers is being recognized as the American Legion of Iowa Law Enforcement Officer of the Year.

Sgt. Scott Reyhons was first recognized by the Clinton American Legion Post 190 for his “courageous actions and direct impact in preserving the life of another individual, while placing himself in harm’s way” during a domestic violence investigation in which he was shot.

Sgt. Reyhons will be recognized at the Annual Department of Convention in July in Des Moines. His nomination will also be considered for the National Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Award.

Sgt. Reyhons started working with Clinton County in 1993 as a Communications Operator. In 1994, he became a Reserve Deputy with the Clinton County Sheriff’s office and was hired as a full-time Deputy Sheriff in 1995. Currently he is a patrol supervisor.

