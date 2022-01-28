Advertisement

Crews respond to structure fire in Dubuque County

(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022
DUBUQUE COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) - Multiple departments responded Thursday afternoon to a structure fire in Bernard, Iowa.

According to officials, the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office, along with Bernard Fire and EMS, Farley Fire, and Cascade Fire responded to 159 Laban Road at approximately 2:20 p.m.

Officials say a barn and several pieces of farm equipment had sustained damage from the fire.

Estimated damage is around $80,000, according to officials.

The cause of the fire is determined to not be suspicious.

