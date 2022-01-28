Advertisement

Davenport U citizens academy returns in-person

By Collin Schopp
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - After being canceled in 2020, and going remote in 2021, Davenport’s citizen academy program is back in person this year.

Davenport U is a nine week course, where residents from all across Davenport will learn about the inner workings of the city. They’ll cover everything from public works to police departments.

The program’s organizers pride themselves on making the course “hands on”.

″We wanted to provide a way for the residents to learn more about their city, because the city government is the government that’s closest to the people,” said Tiffany Thorndike, executive assistant for the City of Davenport. “We are the form of government that provides your trash service that repairs your roads. If you have an issue in your neighborhood, you call your elected official for your city.”

Thorndike says some citizens that go through the course want to get involved, and become aldermen or city employees themselves.

Sessions are Monday nights from 6 to 8:30, starting on March 28th, with one full day during the course to cover public works.

There are limited spots in Davenport U, as they try to get people from every ward in the city. You can apply now through February 25th on the city’s website.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16
Police are trying to identify a man, seen on surveillance video at a Des Moines, Iowa,...
Man sneaks into hospital and bottle feeds baby, police say
Crews respond to a Davenport house fire Wednesday morning.
Crews respond to Davenport house fire Wednesday
LyondellBasell Public Relations Lead Megan Borchers says the plant is stable and there are no...
‘Loud noise’ reported at LyondellBasell Complex in Clinton
(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
Iowa man, outed by relative, faces US Capitol attack charges

Latest News

Galesburg community forum on Cottage Hospital closure
Galesburg city leaders hold community forum on Cottage Hospital closure
Galesburg community forum on Cottage Hospital closure
Galesburg community forum on Cottage Hospital closure
Tyson Foods is expanding its Immigrant Connection Program to all of its plants, helping its...
Tyson expands Immigrant Connection Program, helps employees find path to citizenship
Tyson Foods desarrolla programa de ayuda hacia ciudadanía para empleados