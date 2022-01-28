Davenport U citizens academy returns in-person

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - After being canceled in 2020, and going remote in 2021, Davenport’s citizen academy program is back in person this year.

Davenport U is a nine week course, where residents from all across Davenport will learn about the inner workings of the city. They’ll cover everything from public works to police departments.

The program’s organizers pride themselves on making the course “hands on”.

″We wanted to provide a way for the residents to learn more about their city, because the city government is the government that’s closest to the people,” said Tiffany Thorndike, executive assistant for the City of Davenport. “We are the form of government that provides your trash service that repairs your roads. If you have an issue in your neighborhood, you call your elected official for your city.”

Thorndike says some citizens that go through the course want to get involved, and become aldermen or city employees themselves.

Sessions are Monday nights from 6 to 8:30, starting on March 28th, with one full day during the course to cover public works.

There are limited spots in Davenport U, as they try to get people from every ward in the city. You can apply now through February 25th on the city’s website.

