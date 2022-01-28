Galesburg city leaders hold community forum on Cottage Hospital closure

GALESBURG, Illinois (KWQC) - Galesburg city leaders held a community forum Thursday night regarding the recent closure of Galesburg Cottage Hospital. Galesburg Mayor Peter Schwartzman hosted the question and answer style forum. The forum, which was held at the Lake Storey Pavillion, covered three topics:

- financial challenges faced by former Cottage healthcare workers and patients

- mental health challenges in the Galesburg community

- disruption of services and health records

Schwartzmann says the city was not aware of the problems at Cottage until recently.

“Myself as an elected official, many of those things that have occurred were not really on our radar. It’s a private business. It’s transferred hands. We have outside agencies as far as overseeing it. They make changes, they aren’t communicating with us. We drive by, the hospital is working and people aren’t complaining to us about people not receiving care or not receiving salaries. In some ways, we are as much in the dark about it as anyone,” Schwartzman said.

Cottage Hospital closed on January 8th and fired almost all of its staff. Cottage was given a termination notice from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, saying the hospital would no longer pay for patients after Cottage failed to meet several health and safety standards. The hospital later filed for bankruptcy.

